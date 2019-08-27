Man Charged in Stabbing Deaths of 2 Women in Ventura County

An Ojai man was charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing deaths of two women at a home near Oak View over the weekend, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said.

Shawn Michael Shirck, 25, was arrested Saturday after Margaret Dahl, 59, of Oak View, and Phyllis Porter, 82, of Georgia, were found dead inside the home in the 100 block of Valley Ridge Drive in an unincorporated area between Ojai and Oak View, authorities said.

The discovery alarmed neighbors, who deputies advised to keep their doors locked and look out for suspicious activity.

Shirck was found and arrested in the 600 block of N. Ventura Avenue in Oak View a few hours after the discovery, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s unclear whether the victims knew or had any relationship with Shirck.

He is being held at a Ventura jail with his bail set at more than $1 million, according to county inmate records.