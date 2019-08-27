Man Found With Fatal Gunshot Wound Outside San Bernardino Apartment; Gunman Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man found in front of an apartment building in San Bernardino Monday night.

Witnesses reported hearing about three to five gunshots in the 4500 block of North Sierra Way around 10:50 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release.

The victim, identified by police as 24-year-old Nitesh Kumar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the gunman pulled up alongside Kumar's parked vehicle and fired through his driver’s side window before driving away.

Investigators have not confirmed any details about the shooting.

No vehicle or suspect descriptions were immediately available and there was no word on what may have prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-384-5724.