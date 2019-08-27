Memphis Roots with Alex Coleman

Jason and Bobby continue their series of interviews from the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Miami. They chat with longtime WREG anchor Alex Coleman, who Jason describes as the person who jump-started his career in journalism. Jason and Alex reminisce about the early days of working together in Memphis. They discuss the Memphis music scene, and Alex reflects on watching the city evolve through the lens of telling news stories.

Episode quote

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



