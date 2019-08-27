× Missing L.A. Man’s Burned Body Found in Joshua Tree; 2 Women, Man Charged With Murder: Authorities

Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a missing L.A.-area man whose burned body was found in a dry lake bed in Joshua Tree earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

The victim, William Webb, had been reported missing out the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division before his body was found, according to LAPD Officer Jader Chavez. The division includes the areas of Mar Vista, Playa del Rey, Venice and Westchester.

Chavez did not provide any additional details about the circumstances in which Webb was reported missing, nor did he release any information about his age or where he resided.

The victim’s charred remains were found near Sunway Road and Rosehedge Avenue on the morning of Aug. 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Evidence located at the scene prompted homicide detectives to begin investigating, authorities said.

Three people were subsequently arrested and charged with murder in connection with the man’s death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The criminal complaint identifies the suspects as 44-year-old Haena Worthing, 38-year-old John Schiefer and 40-year-old Shavonne Webster.

The DA’s office also alleged that Shiefer and Webster used a hammer to kill the victim, according to the complaint.

Shiefer and Webster were arrested last Wednesday, while Worthing was apprehended on Monday, jail records showed.

All three are being held on $2 million bail.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Dianne Sanchez contributed to this story.

33.962590 -118.398784