Police, NBA Investigate Allegation Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Threatened to Shoot His Child's Mother

Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins is being investigated by the NBA and Mobile police after the mother of his child alleged that he threatened to shoot her in the head last week.

The woman, who lives in Mobile and has not been identified, told police on Friday that Cousins made the threat during a phone conversation and provided a recording of the call. TMZ posted a copy of the recording online, and Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis confirmed it was the same as the recording the woman gave investigators.

In it, a man the woman identified as Cousins asks if he can have his son “here.” When the woman says no, the man tells the woman he would “make sure” to “put a bullet” in her head. Cousins got married in Atlanta the day after the recording was said to have been made.

A police report provided to The Times lists the alleged offense as a domestic violence misdemeanor for harassing communications. The woman would have to sign a warrant for police to proceed with charges, Solis said.

