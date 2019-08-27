Private Donor Puts $30K Toward Arrest Reward After 42 Burros Fatally Shot in Mojave Desert

Posted 12:41 PM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, August 27, 2019
Wild burros are seen in an undated photo released by the Bureau of Land Management.

Wild burros are seen in an undated photo released by the Bureau of Land Management.

An anonymous donor has given more than $30,000 to fund a reward for information that leads to whoever has killed more than 40 protected wild burros in the Southern California desert.

The Humane Society announced Monday a donor from its burro protection initiative, the Platero Project, contributed $32,500, increasing the total to more than $50,000. The Humane Society donated $2,500.

Forty-two burros with gunshot wounds have been found along a 60-mile (95-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert since May.

Killing a protected burro is punishable by a $2,000 fine and a year in jail.

Rewards of $2,500, $5,000 and $1,000 are offered, respectively, by the American Wild Horse Campaign, Return to Freedom and The Cloud Foundation organizations. The Bureau of Land Management is offering $10,000.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.