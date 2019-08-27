San Diego County Parents Charged in 7-Month-Old Infant’s Death

Two parents are facing felony child abuse charges after their 7-month-old infant suffered injuries that eventually resulted in death, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

An investigation was launched after Joel Dwayne Rodriguez-Brownell, 28, and Jalena Robin Rodriguez, 30, took the baby to the El Cajon Family Health Center on Aug. 17.

The child had several suspicious injuries and was suffering from shortness of breath, La Mesa police said.

Paramedics took the infant to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where officials determined the injuries occurred at the parents’ La Mesa home, on the 6900 block of Rolando Knolls Drive.

Medical staff found that several of the baby’s injuries were serious and life-threatening. Two days later, on Aug. 19, the child died.

The parents were originally arrested Aug. 18 on suspicion of child cruelty and abuse, but murder charges are now being sought against them.

Both are being held on $2 million bail and scheduled to appear in court Friday, inmate records show.