Suspect Arrested in Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run Crash That Severely Injured Victim

A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested Tuesday after police released video of the crash in Boyle Heights a day earlier.

Luis Rayaflores, 23, was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. at his home in Canoga Park and is being held on $80,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash happened last Thursday around 10:20 p.m., when a white pickup truck traveling along Whittier Boulevard just east of Calzona Street slammed into a male bicyclist and left him severely injured, authorities said.

Video released by LAPD on Monday shows the victim’s body flip upwards upon impact before the truck flees the scene, leaving the wounded man and his bicycle on the ground.

Help us find the suspect responsible for this hit & run by retweeting this video. It occurred August 22nd in Boyle Heights, on Whittier Blvd near Calzona St, and left a cyclist with severe injuries. Any info contact LAPD Central Traffic Division (213) 833-3713. pic.twitter.com/0qR6iVabOV — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 27, 2019

Police previously described the truck as a white Chevrolet or GMC full-size pickup truck, which is believed to be a model from between 2011 and 2018.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.