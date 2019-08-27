Suspect in Downey Shooting Death Arrested in Mexico After 4 Years on the Run

A man on the run for years after allegedly shooting a friend in the neck in Downey was arrested in Mexico and is facing charges, officials said Tuesday.

Jehosua Ruvalcaba, 30, was quickly identified as a suspect after 28-year-old Andrew Martin Rosales was shot and killed while walking in the area of Paramount Boulevard and Stewart and Gray Road on Aug. 14, 2015, according to Downey police.

The suspect and victim were walking with two other men when an argument broke out that ended with Ruvalcaba pulling out a handgun and opening fire, investigators said.

Ruvalcaba was named in an arrest warrant a short time later, but he had escaped to Mexico and his whereabouts there were unknown, officers said.

After receiving a tip this July, detectives were able to track the suspect to the Mexican state of Jalisco. He was arrested there Aug. 16 with the help of U.S. Marshals and Mexican police.

Ruvalcaba has since been extradited to the U.S. and charged with murder, Downey police said.

The victim’s mother, Lisa Rosales, told KTLA her son had a troubled past but was turning his life around with education and a job when he was killed.

In pleading for information on Ruvalcaba’s whereabouts in August 2017, she said she had been concerned about Ruvalcaba’s friendship with her son.

“I hate the person that took my son’s life,” she said. “I can’t forgive him right now because he’s not caught.”

Ruvalcaba was scheduled to be arraigned in the case Tuesday, police said.

Inmate records show he was being held without bail.