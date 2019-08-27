‘We Love You Man:’ Henry DiCarlo to Undergo Surgery for Prostate Cancer

Beloved KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo is undergoing surgery Tuesday after doctors diagnosed him with cancer earlier this year.
"I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in July and my best course for long term health is to have my prostate removed," Henry said.
Morning News anchor and friend Chris Schauble said Henry told him doctors caught the cancer early and are extremely optimistic about the surgery and its success rate.
“We love you man and we know that everything is going to be OK,” he said.
Megan Henderson, Ginger Chan and Liberte Chan all wished Henry the best and can't wait to see him again.
“We’re just sending him all of our love,” Megan Henderson said.
Henry hopes to be back in a few weeks and says he appreciates your prayers, well wishes and kind words.