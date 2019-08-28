BREAKING: Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Mom, Her Boyfriend in Torture Killing of Anthony Avalos

2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Store Display Falls on Her at Chicago-Area Mall

Posted 8:57 AM, August 28, 2019, by

Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died after part of a store display fell on her at a suburban Chicago mall.

The Orland Park Police Department says in a statement that the child was injured inside the Akira clothing store at Orland Square Mall on Tuesday afternoon and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The fire department says the girl had been at the mall with an aunt.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the girl as Alexandra Martinez of the Chicago suburb of Harvey. Police say the death is under investigation.

WLS-TV reports witnesses say the girl may have been climbing on the display.

A statement on behalf of Chicago-based Akira says they're "devastated by this tragic event." The mall in a statement offered its "deepest sympathies."

