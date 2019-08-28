Suspects Surrender in Bell Gardens After Wild Pursuit

A driver and a passenger surrendered to authorities in Bell Gardens after a pursuit that began in the East L.A. area Wednesday.

During the pursuit, a female driver was seen heading down the wrong side of the streets, narrowly missing oncoming traffic, and blowing through red lights.

Around 5:10 p.m., the driver stopped and fled on foot in Bell Gardens, along with a male passenger. They were seen running down alleys, through neighborhood yards, and at one point the driver was seen jumping from one rooftop to another.

The two separated briefly but regrouped before they were surrounded by deputies and surrendered.

It is unclear what initially led to the pursuit.