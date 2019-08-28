Barricade Suspect in Custody After Nearly 7 Hour Standoff in Reseda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An hourslong standoff between an armed barricade suspect and police came to a peaceful resolution in Reseda Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 18900 block of Cantara Street at about 10:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Commander Alan Hamilton said.

Arriving officers contacted the suspected shooter, who was said to be in possession of several firearms, but he refused to come outside, Hamilton said.

A SWAT team was brought in to help with the negotiations.

After a nearly 7-hour standoff, officers used some type of chemical agent to get the suspect to come outside, Hamilton said.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was believed to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, Hamilton said.

A second person who lives in the residence was not injured in the incident.