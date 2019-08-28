‘Best Of’ Mixtape: Voices of L.A.

On this episode of the podcast, it’s conversations with three people who represent the best of Los Angeles in their respective fields. Chef Roy Choi, one of the founders of the food truck movement in America with his Kogi BBQ Korean Tacos, talks about coming up on the streets of L.A. and creating a restaurant to provide healthier food for the people of Watts and beyond. Father Greg Boyle discusses founding Homeboy Industries and what he’s learned over decades of working with gang members and his approach to healing them. Finally, breast cancer surgeon and founder of the Pink Lotus Breast Center, Dr. Kristi Funk, discusses her determination to empower women.

