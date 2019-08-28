Big Rig Driver Flees South Toward L.A. After Stabbing 2 Other Truckers in Fresno: CHP

A truck driver was at large Wednesday after stabbing two other truckers in a possible road rage incident in Fresno, officials said.

The violence broke out after one of the drivers pulled over around 7:30 a.m. to check on his load along southbound Highway 99 near Herndon Avenue, at the northern tip of the Central Valley town, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Salas.

The suspect driver pulled in behind him and got out of his big rig to confront the first man. A scuffle ensued, Salas said.

While they were fighting, the brother of the first man — hauling his own load — pulled over behind the suspect’s truck. Salas said that’s when the assailant pulled out a knife and began stabbing the first trucker, then his brother.

An off-duty deputy arrived on scene while they were being stabbed and produced a firearm, which prompted the attacker to get into his big rig and flee, Salas said.

The man was last seen heading south on Highway 99, toward Los Angeles.

Both brothers sustained multiple stab wounds and were taken to the Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were expected to survive, Salas said.

The suspect is described as a Latino man in his 40s with short, shaved hair and tattoos on his chest, neck and arms.

His truck was a white, possibly 2015 Freightliner pulling a white semitrailer with “Skylink” on the side.

Anyone with information can contact CHP at 559-262-0400.