CA Billionaire Tom Steyer Fails to Hit 2% in New Polls, May Miss September Debate Stage

Tom Steyer’s strategy did not appear to pay off.

The billionaire hedge-fund founder plowed millions of dollars into television and social media ads to promote his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, but he failed to register a minimum of 2 percentage points in two polls released Wednesday morning.

Steyer entered the race late — on July 9 — and scrambled to meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling and donor benchmarks. Candidates needed to register at least 2% in four DNC-approved polls and receive money from 130,000 individual contributors, including at least 400 donors in each of 20 or more states.

Steyer has hit the polling threshold in three polls, and has until the end of the day on Wednesday to qualify. He announced earlier this month that he had met the donor threshold.

Steyer has repeatedly insisted that he would qualify for the September debate, telling CNN earlier this month: “We will make it.”

He spent millions, including on paid canvassers going door-to-door, asking people to send in $1 to help him reach the threshold of 130,000 donors. He made the same pitch on Facebook ads, even as he kept the most robust national TV advertising campaign of any Democratic candidate.

Steyer also dismissed the suggestion that he was trying to buy his way onto the debate stage.

“I’d say this is all about can you convince people that your vision matters,” he told CNN.

When pressed about his spending, he replied: “Look, if people don’t want to hear what I have to say they won’t respond. This is all about do I have something to say that voters agree with, respond to and want to push. That is the question. Money doesn’t change that at all.”