Crash Involving Car, Motorcycle, Pedestrian Leaves 2 Children Dead in San Bernardino

Two children were killed Tuesday afternoon when a car struck a pedestrian, and was then struck by a motorcycle, causing two riders to be ejected, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. near 18th Street and Sierra Way. An initial investigation indicates the car was heading south on Sierra Way, followed by the motorcycle.

A pedestrian, identified as 14-year-old Jason Castellanos of San Bernardino, was crossing Sierra Way at the intersection with 18th Street when he was hit by the car, police said. The motorcycle then slammed into the car, ejecting the 20-year-old male driver and his passenger, identified as 10-year-old Heather Durham of Ontario.

Castellanos, Durham, and the motorcycle driver all suffered major injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Castellanos and Durham later died of their injuries. The motorcycle driver is in stable condition, police said.

The 37-year-old female driver of the car was not injured.

It is unclear how fast the vehicles were traveling at the time. The crash remains under investigation.