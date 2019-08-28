Dogs Invited to Take Over L.A. County Public Pools on Labor Day

Labor Day will be going to the dogs with the return of Los Angeles County’s annual Pooches in the Pool event.

Canines will be allowed to frolic freely in eight public pools across the region on Monday, Sept. 2, before they’re drained for the season. (For safety reasons, humans unfortunately won’t be allowed to galavant with them.)

The pools will be open to small dogs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and large dogs will get their turn between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Before their pooch can jump in, dog owners will have to present current licensing and vaccination documents, and fill out a form.

There are a few rules, like there must be one handler for every two dogs and they can only be off-leash on the pool deck. Click here for a full list.

You can bring your dogs to the following locations:

• City Terrace Park in Los Angeles, 1126 N. Hazard Ave.

• Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos, 19700 S. Bloomfield Ave.

• El Cariso Community Regional Park in Sylmar, 13100 Hubbard St.

• Everett Martin Park in Littlerock, 35548 N. 92nd St. E.

• George Lane Park in Quartz Hill, 5520 W. Ave. L8

• Knollwood Country Club in Granada Hills, 12040 Balboa Blvd.

• Loma Alta Park in Altadena, 3330 Lincoln Ave.

• Victoria Regional Community Park in Carson, 419 Martin Luther King Jr. St.