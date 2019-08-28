× Drugs, Guns Seized in Orange County Raid

Police arrested a Huntington Beach man and his girlfriend after seizing a large stash of drugs, along with half a dozen handguns, during a bust earlier this week, authorities said.

Tyler Jacob Conklin, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales, being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of a loaded and concealed gun and possession of controlled substances while armed, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a written statement. His girlfriend, identified as 39-year-old Lauren Lane Billing, was booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Detectives from the Fountain Valley Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit learned Conklin, who was wanted for violating the terms of his felony probation stemming from a prior conviction, was in Costa Mesa on Monday, the police statement said.

With help from the Costa Mesa Police Department, authorities stopped Conklin while he was riding in a car in their city, officials said. Billings was driving the vehicle.

“At the time of his arrest, Conklin was wearing an empty holster in his waistband,” the statement said. “A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun under Conklin’s seat. The vehicle also contained methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a mason jar of suspected GHB.”

Detectives then headed to Conklin’s home in the 21000 block of Barbados Circle in Huntington Beach, armed with a search warrant.

Upon searching a room Conklin had been rending, officers found six handguns, about 2,000 rounds of ammunition, more than half a pound of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl “and a variety of additional controlled substances,” the statement said.

Conklin, whose occupation was listed in booking records as “bar tender,” was being held without bail pending legal proceedings, according to Orange County booking records. Bail for Billing was set at $26,000. No occupation for Billing was listed in records.