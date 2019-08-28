× Family of Man Fatally Shot by Chino Police Officer During Search Seeking Legal Action

Attorneys representing the family of a Chinese immigrant fatally shot by a police officer who was serving a search warrant on a suspected illegal marijuana operation at a Chino residence planned to announce legal action against the Police Department on Wednesday.

Li Xi Wang, 49, of Fontana, was not armed and hiding behind a door when one of several officers who were at the scene shot him on July 3 at a home in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street, according to Chino police. His family’s lawyers said he did not speak English and therefore did not understand the officers’ orders.

On Aug. 23, the agency released body camera video that captured the ordeal, from the time the police team knocked on the home’s door to the shooting.

“I’m gonna… Let me see your hands, dude,” an officer is heard saying before immediately firing at Wang.

Before the shooting, footage shows officers taking the other occupant of the residence, identified by the Cochran Firm as Ai Yue Cai, into the front yard and asking her whether or not anybody was inside the home in English. She shook her head.

Cai did not speak English, according to the Cochran Firm.

There had been a clear language barrier, the family’s attorneys said.

The lawyers alleged negligent hiring and training, among other claims.

Chino police said they later determined that the pair operated another marijuana grow house in Fontana and that they ultimately seized nearly 1,500 marijuana plants, $35,000 in cash and evidence of grand theft of more than $105,000.

The Cochran Firm was scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

Sgt. Nancy Franklin said the Police Department planned to release a statement about the lawsuit on Wednesday.

