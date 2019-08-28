Man Caught on Video Smashing Car Windows With Rocks in Mid-City Gets 4 Years in Prison: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was captured on video throwing rocks at vehicles, damaging several, as he walked along a busy street in the Mid-City area earlier this year has been sentenced after reaching a plea deal in the case, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Emmanuel Moncada, 32, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to felony counts of attempted carjacking, assault and throwing an object a vehicle with intent to do great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

He was sentenced to four years and two months in state prison, and ordered to pay restitution to at least a dozen victims, according to a DA's office news release.

The incident happened on Venice Boulevard near Fairfax Avenue on the afternoon of May 21.

Moncada was walking up and down Venice when he started throwing rocks at passing vehicles, shattering several windows, prosecutors said.

Cellphone video obtained by KTLA showed the shirtless man walking in the middle of the street, hurling rocks at several cars as traffic was stopped.

He could be seen repeatedly throwing a rock at a Metro bus, damaging the windshield.

Moncada then targeted another bus that was stopped at the curb, its doors open. He grabbed the large rock and boarded as frightened passengers fled at the behest of the driver.

One man tried to intervene, but Moncada used the rock to hit him in the head, according to the DA's office.

The incident ended with Moncada being confronted and dragged out of the bus by a group of bystanders, the video showed.

Once on the sidewalk, he was punched and kicked several times before being thrown to the ground. The bystanders used zip ties to detain him until police arrived and arrested him.