Manhunt in Virginia Triple Homicide Ends With Wild, Caught-on-Video Arrest of Naked 18-Year-Old Man

August 28, 2019

Police in Virginia apprehended a naked 18-year-old after an intense manhunt in the slayings of two women and a child.

Authorities said Matthew Thomas Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor indicated he’s related to the victims.

Police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose after finding the bodies at a home in Keeling Tuesday. Schools were locked down and a tank and armored vehicle were brought in. Up to 100 officers joined the search. Bernard emerged naked from the woods hours later, running past cameras to a church where he was recorded trying to choke a caretaker.

An officer sprayed mace and smacked Bernard with a baton before he was captured at a barricade with the help of a police dog.

