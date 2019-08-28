Watch Live: West Covina Police to Provide Update on Missing Firefighter

Nintendo’s First Mario Kart Game for iPhones, Android Set to Debut Next Month

Posted 12:27 PM, August 28, 2019, by

Nintendo is releasing the first Mario Kart game for mobile devices next month, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported Wednesday.

“Mario Kart Tour” is coming to iPhones, iPads and Android devices on September 25, according to Nintendo.

Pre-registration for the app is available on the App Store and Google Play, allowing gamers to dive right into Mario’s world the moment the app becomes available.

The courses featured in the mobile version of “Mario Kart Tour” were inspired by both real-world locations and Mario Kart series favorites.

A Nintendo account is required to play the game.

More information on the game can be found here. 

