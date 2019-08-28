Pedestrian Fatally Struck While Crossing Street in Vermont Square; Driver Sought

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. as the victim was crossing Normandy Avenue near West 51st Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Elaine Morales said.

The victim, identified only as a man, was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Normandy Avenue, Morales said.

The man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck and was sent flying into two parked vehicles, LAPD Officer Clarence Perkins said.

He was located between the parked vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene, Morales said.

The driver fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Detectives are searching the area for surveillance video and witnesses.