Realistic New Sculptures of Hooded Men Outside Laguna Beach City Hall Draw Mixed Responses

Five men wearing gray hoodies with drawstrings pulled tightly to obscure their faces were gathered in front of Laguna Beach City Hall on Tuesday.
One took up a game of horseshoes. Another rolled out a vacuum to clean the lawn. A third raised a hot dog on a long fork to sizzle under the sun. One aimed a bow fitted with a toilet plunger at an apple perched atop another’s hooded head.
“The Caretakers,” a public artwork created by artist Mark Jenkins and collaborator Sandra Fernandez, has elicited mixed responses from passersby and the local online community since its installation Friday. Among the descriptions: “weird,” “cool,” “creepy,” “dramatic,” “bizarre,” “adventurous.”
“When you first see them, you think they’re real,” said Pam Langsam of Laguna Beach.
