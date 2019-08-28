Sheriff Villanueva to Provide ‘Major Update’ a Week After Deputy Allegedly Lied About Lancaster Shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva planned to provide a "major update" Wednesday a week after a 21-year-old rookie deputy allegedly lied about being shot by a sniper outside the Lancaster station, the agency said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appears in an undated photo. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Villanueva was set to speak at 10 a.m. at the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A.

Angel Reinosa falsely reported being targeted in the station's parking lot the afternoon of Aug. 21 and triggered a large SWAT team response, the Sheriff's Department said three days later.

The Sheriff's Department, including Villanueva, has since expressed disappointment over the incident.

 

