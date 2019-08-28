Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Robbing Santa Ana Check Cashing Store

Police released surveillance video Tuesday in their search for a robbery suspect who took cash from a check cashing store in Santa Ana over the weekend.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Continental Currency Check Cashing Service located at 2222 S. Bristol St., the Santa Ana Police Department stated in a news release.

Surveillance video posted to the Police Department’s YouTube page showed the suspect with a private security company uniform enter the store and walk up to the counter.

A polo-style shirt read, “Southland Enforcement” on the back. The suspect was also wearing jeans, sunglasses and had a hood.

At one point, the robber pretends to have a handgun and holds a note up to one of the employees.

The worker quickly gets up and hands money over the counter.

The cash is stuffed into a bag and the robber rushes out of the store. It was unclear how much money was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to contact the Police Department at 714-245-8323.