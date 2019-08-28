The Hundreds Family Style Food Festival Sunday, September 15th at Television City Studios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founder of The Hundreds Ben Shenassafar, Celebrity Chef Michael Voltaggio and Johnny Ray Zone of Howlin’ Ray’s joined us live with a preview of The Hundreds Family Style Food Fest. The Hundreds popular streetwear brand is putting on this food festival that merges food and streetwear fashion. The Hundreds Family Style Food Fest Presented by DoorDash is happening on Sunday, September 15th at Television City Studios - 130 N. Fairfax in LA. VIP Access 12-8pm // $120,

GA Access 1-8pm // $40, All ages welcome, Ticket provides access to event grounds and onsite entertainment.

For more info, you can visit their website or follow on social media @familystylefest. For tickets click here.