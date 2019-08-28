Upland Music Teacher Accused of Distributing Child Pornography

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested an Upland man suspected of distributing child pornography, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Xiong Cheng, 26, was arrested after police served a search warrant at his home in the 1900 block of Apple Tree Place, and found him to be in possession of about 100 child pornography videos.

Police said Cheng gave music lessons to young children at his home, and would also travel to the homes of young children to give them music lessons.

Detectives do not have any information regarding potential victims at this time. Police recovered multiple electronic devices from Cheng’s home.

Cheng was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 909-350-7700.