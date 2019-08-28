West Covina Police Continue Search for Missing Firefighter After Bloody Clothes Found in His Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search continued for a missing firefighter from West Covina on Wednesday, one day after authorities announced gloves and bloody clothes were discovered in his vehicle.

John Brian Mananghaya Aguila, 28, was last seen leaving his girlfriend's home in La Puente about 4:30 p.m. last Thursday, according to his family.

He hasn't returned home since, nor has he shown up for his job as a part-time firefighter for the Bureau of Land Management, according to a news release from the West Covina Police Department.

A day after he vanished, Aguila's white 2017 Honda Civic was impounded in San Dimas. Officers searched the car and discovered gloves and bloody clothes in the trunk, police said.

They also located surveillance video that showed another man walking away from the Civic in a residential area of San Dimas in broad daylight.

The footage led police to La Verne, where a SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Third Street on Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Three people were detained, but it was not immediately clear if any of them were the man seen in the surveillance video.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 626 939-8557 or leave a tip anonymously at 626 939-8688.