× 2 Arrested on Suspicion of Arson in Connection With Separate Fires That Left 3 Dead: LAPD

Two people have been arrested in connection with two separate arson incidents that left three people dead, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced Thursday.

In one of the incidents, a man died after being pulled from a burning home in Exposition Park Aug. 22. His sister was also rescued, but was last listed in grave condition. It is unknown if the second victim later died.

The fire occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Leighton Avenue. The two-bedroom home had added rooms that were used by boarders.

The victims’ brother said the pair were caretakers at the facility. Family members identified the victims as George Hills, who was in his 60s, and his sister Yolanda McGruder, who is in her 50s.

Additional details of the incidents and the suspects are expected to be released during a news conference Thursday afternoon, where Los Angeles Fire Department officials will also be present.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.