2 Convicted of Double Murder After Drug Deal Turns Into Robbery, Shooting Tarzana

A jury convicted two men of double murder Thursday for fatally shooting two other men during a drug deal-turned-robbery in Tarzana, authorities said.

Guillermo Teran, 27, of Oxnard and Tomas Ramos Ochoa, 37, of Los Angeles, are both expected to be sentenced to life imprisonment for the June 2, 2016, shooting deaths of Christian Barrera-Rivera, 23, and Sonny Peña, 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

Teran was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, along with the special circumstances of murder during the commission of robbery, murder by means of shooting from a motor vehicle and multiple murders, officials said. Ochoa was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.

The victims met with Teran and Ochoa for a drug deal in Woodland Hills, prosecutors said. But Teran and Ochoa tried to rob the victims and opened fire.

“The victims sped away but Teran and Ochoa caught up with them in Tarzana,” according to the statement. “The victims were found shot near Corbin Avenue and Calvert Street. Peña was dead and Barrera-Rivera died later at a nearby hospital.”

Los Angeles Police Department investigators arrested Teran the morning after the deadly shooting, according to Los Angeles County booking records. Ochoa was taken into custody six days after the shooting.

Teran faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he returned to Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Oct. 28, officials said. Ochoa faces up to 30 years to life in prison, plus an additional life sentence, and is due for sentencing on Oct. 21.