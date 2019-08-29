Ankle-Biting Mosquitos Spreading in Orange County

As mosquito season in Orange County seem to be growing longer each year, residents say they're fed up with the aggressive ankle-biting pests that are known to spread diseases. Chip Yost reports from Garden Grove for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 29, 2019.

