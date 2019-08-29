× Arrest Warrant Issued for Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins in Alabama

Police in Mobile, Ala., have issued a warrant for the arrest of DeMarcus Cousins. The Los Angeles Lakers center is accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his young son.

Police said the warrant was generated earlier this week and signed by Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, Cristy West.

Cousins could face a third-degree domestic violence charge of harassing communications.

West provided audio to the police on Aug. 23 of what she said was Cousins threatening to shoot her in the head over whether their son would travel to Atlanta for Cousins’ wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang. Cousins and Lang married on Aug. 24.

