Colton Man Accused of Preying on 10-Year-Old Girl Through Social Media Apps, Possessing Child Pornography

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday who they say used social media apps to send sexual videos to a 10-year-old girl and attempt to meet her for sex, as as well keeping a cache of child pornography, authorities said.

Investigators arrested Rene Gabriel Lamadrid about 9 a.m. at his Colton home, according to the Fontana Police Department and San Bernardino County booking records.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned Lamadrid had been in contact with a 10-year-old girl using social media apps including Snapchat and Likee, according to Fontana police Officer Daniel Romero.

“Despite the fact the suspect knew the victim was only 10 years old, he was attempting to meet the victim at a specific location or pick her up from school to engage in multiple sexual activities,” Romero said in a written statement. “The suspect sent the victim videos of himself performing sexual acts through these cellular telephone applications and attempted to solicit her to send him videos.”

Police discovered that Lamadrid has also been in contact with other children through social media apps including Kick, Skout and Whisper, the officer said.

On Snapchat, Lamadrid used the screen name “JackSawer311,” police said.

A search of Lamadrid’s home turned up images and video depicting child pornography, Romero said. Several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

Lamadrid was booked on suspicion of communication with a minor to commit a sex offense, sending harmful matter to a minor and possession of child pornography.

Bail for Lamadrid was set at $50,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.