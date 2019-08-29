× Construction Worker on Disneyland Property Is Struck by Steel Plate, Suffers Serious Injuries

A construction worker on Disneyland property was severely injured when a steel plate landed on him Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel were sent to the theme park’s Gate 7 off of Ball Road at about 3:19 a.m., a spokesperson for the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Disney had a construction crew on site when the plate fell and landed on one of the workers, the spokesperson said.

The unidentified worker landed in a trench and was pulled out by an Urban Search and Rescue team.

He was transported to a local trauma center with injuries that were considered to be life threatening, the spokesperson said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

It was unclear what caused the plate to fall.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.