Country Artist Kacey Musgraves Drops Into Struggling Koreatown Photo Shop and Creates Instagram for It

Kacey Musgraves was in town earlier this week for two sold-out nights at the Greek Theatre. In her downtime, the Grammy-winning country artist and her sister stumbled into an inconspicuous little photo shop in Koreatown.

On a quest to develop some film, they found a “gem”: a cash-only, mom-and-pop shop with no internet presence but plenty of handmade backdrops, retro photo sessions and an endearingly old-school photo lab struggling to survive.

But that’s all changing now.

Musgraves, who won this year’s Grammy for album of the year for her acclaimed “Golden Hour,” created an Instagram account on Wednesday for Tom’s One Hour Photo Studio and Lab. Musgraves and her sister randomly happened upon the small, family-owned business at 4158 Beverly Blvd. in Koreatown.

