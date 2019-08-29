Crash Into Building Leaves 1 Dead in Pico-Robertson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person died Thursday morning when their vehicle slammed into a building in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Pico Boulevard near South Crest Drive.

LAFD firefighters arrived quickly, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

A building at the corner was seen with a hole in the wall where it was struck by the building.

Westbound lanes of Pico Boulevard were closed down while firefighters work the scene.