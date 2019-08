Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is accused of intoxicated driving and hit-and-run after he crashed a pickup truck into 10 parked cars in a Sylmar neighborhood on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The driver ultimately came to a stop at Norris Avenue and Pole Street, where the front wheels fell off the truck, officials said. Bystanders pulled the bloodied driver from the truck before handing him over to police.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 28, 2019.