Design Enthusiast and founder of Parachute Ariel Kaye joined us live with easy ways to transition your home decor for the fall season. Parachute makes premium quality sheets, towels, robes, rugs and all things soft and wonderful. Celeb fans include Jessica Alba, Molly Sims, Hilary Duff and more. For more info on Parachute, you can visit their website or visit their stores in Venice or Silverlake.
Easy Ways to Transition Your Home for Fall With Parachute Founder Ariel Kaye
