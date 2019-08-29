Elderly Woman Outraged by ‘Humiliating’ TSA Screening at LAX, Fined $13K for Refusing Strip Search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 78-year-old Highland Park woman and says she was subjected to a humiliating ordeal when Transportation Security Administration agents demanded to search inside her adult diaper, after multiple pat downs, when she tried to take a flight from Los Angeles International Airport in July.

Nancy Furlong and her son, Sean Furlong, said she then received a fine of $13,000 for refusing the strip search after she had already missed her flight.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 29, 2019.