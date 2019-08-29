Elderly Woman Outraged by ‘Humiliating’ TSA Screening at LAX, Fined $13K for Refusing Strip Search

Posted 11:15 PM, August 29, 2019, by

A 78-year-old Highland Park woman and says she was subjected to a humiliating ordeal when Transportation Security Administration agents demanded to search inside her adult diaper, after multiple pat downs, when she tried to take a flight from Los Angeles International Airport in July.

Nancy Furlong and her son, Sean Furlong, said she then received a fine of $13,000 for refusing the strip search after she had already missed her flight.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 29, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.