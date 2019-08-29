Fall Back to Health Challenge With Cara Clark Nutrition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is over and for a lot of people that means it’s time to get back to your healthy lifestyle. Nutritionist Cara Clark joined us live with all the details on her fall back to health challenge. Cara’s challenges are designed to help people reach their goals! Whether people are hoping to shed a few pounds, increase energy levels, tighten and tone up, learn to eat right, or just want some new meal ideas with accountability, Cara’s challenge may be right for you. For more info on Cara, you can visit her website or follow her on social media. To sign up for Cara’s fall challenge, click here.