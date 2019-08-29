× Barricaded Suspect in Vermont Knolls Neighborhood of South L.A. Linked to Deadly Shooting

Police were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect linked to a deadly shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to West 75th and South Flower streets at 11:23 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. The response turned into a homicide investigation for a male victim. His age and identity have not been released.

Then, just after 3:30 p.m., police advised people to stay clear of the area as SWAT was called in.

It’s not clear if the person barricaded is the suspected shooter.

Also Thursday afternoon, LAPD said just before 3 p.m. that another shooting was reported near West 84th and Hoover streets, also in the Vermont Knolls area. That incident was just a mile from the scene of the fatal shooting. Officials later said no victim was found although there is evidence of a shooting.

Local hospitals were being told to call LAPD if a gunshot wound victim seeks medical attention, police said.

No further details have been released about either incident and police have not said whether there’s any possible connection between the two.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.