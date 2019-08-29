Gunman Fired Over 100 Rounds in Riverside Shooting That Killed CHP Officer, Injured 2 Others: Police

Posted 8:14 AM, August 29, 2019, by

A police official says the gunman who fatally shot a California Highway Patrol and wounded two other officers in Riverside this month fired at least 100 rounds before he was killed.

Officer Andre Moye appears in a photo released by the California Highway Patrol on Aug. 13, 2019.

Officer Andre Moye appears in a photo released by the California Highway Patrol on Aug. 13, 2019.

The Press-Enterprise reports Riverside Police Department Deputy Chief Larry Gonzalez disclosed the detail Wednesday to the city Community Police Review Commission, a civilian panel that examines officer-involved deaths and complaints against police.

The gunbattle erupted Aug. 12 as CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. was impounding a vehicle from Aaron Luther, who had been driving alone in a freeway carpool lane with an expired license and no registration.

Luther suddenly pulled a rifle from his truck and opened fire. Moye was fatally wounded and a lengthy gunbattle ensued before Luther was shot to death.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.