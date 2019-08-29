Home Buying Tips with Kirk Hawkins

KTLA’s Kirk Hawkins stops by the Office to talk about his new podcast “Home Made with Kirk Hawkins.” Kirk shares how he got into the real estate business, and how his podcast can help demystify the home-buying process to make your dream home into a reality. Kirk also shares some tips he’s learned from his guests like professional home stager Madeline Baer and interior designer Orlando Soria. Kirk also shares the number one tip for new home buyers.

