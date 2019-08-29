Long Beach Police Launch Internal Investigation Into Death of K-9 Left in Patrol Car

The Long Beach Police Department has launched an internal investigation into the death of one of its police dogs who was found dead in his handler’s patrol car earlier this month from apparent overheating.

Ozzy, a 6-year-old half Belgian Malinois and half German shepherd, was found dead on Aug. 14 in his handler’s department-issued vehicle while both were off-duty, officials said.

Preliminary results from a veterinarian exam determined the death to be heat-related. Officials initially believed that the heat-controlling system inside the vehicle had failed, and that the alert system that was supposed to be connected to the handler’s cellphone had malfunctioned.

“After conducting a review of circumstances surrounding the death of K-9 Ozzy, the department has initiated an internal affairs investigation to obtain additional facts and information pertaining to the incident,” officials announced Wednesday on Facebook.

