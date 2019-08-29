× Man and Woman Shot to Death in Westmont

Homicide detectives are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a man and woman in Westmont on Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported about 9:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 105th Street, just west of Denker Avenue, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details were released as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.