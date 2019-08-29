× Man Pleads No Contest to Killing Wife in Bellflower on Christmas in Front of Their 2 Kids: DA

A 58-year-old man faces a prison sentence of 40 years to life after pleading no contest to fatally shooting his estranged wife in Bellflower on Christmas Day back in 2017, prosecutors said Thursday.

Santiago Palacios Salgado entered the no contest plea to a count of second-degree murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Salgado went to a home in the 9100 block of Rosecrans Avenue where he shot and killed 41-year-old Gabriela Romo-Garcia, prosecutors said.

The defendant then turned the weapon on himself, shooting once into the torso area, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was witnessed by the couple’s two children, who were 6 and 8 years old at the time, sheriff’s officials said. They were not injured.

Salgado, who survived the apparent suicide attempt, was arrested at the hospital the following day.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.