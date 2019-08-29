× Man Sought After Allegedly Groping Student on Orange Coast Campus in Costa Mesa

A man who allegedly groped a student who was walking on the Orange Coast College campus Thursday is being sought by police.

The man allegedly approached the victim from behind about 11:10 a.m. and grabbed her buttocks, campus police officials said in an alert.

The student was not injured during the incident.

The alleged assailant was described as being about 6 feet tall, in his early 20s with light brown hair, a light complexion and with a slender build.

He was wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans and was carrying a skateboard and a black backpack, officials said.

Campus police are working with the Costa Mesa Police Department to find the man described in the attack.

Anyone with information about the sexual battery can call campus police at 714- 432-5017 or Costa Mesa police at 714-754-5252.