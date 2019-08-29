× Man Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

A man was wounded in the neck in a shooting in Hollywood on Thursday night, officials said.

The shooting took place just after 9:20 p.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said. Initial callers reported the victim was a security guard, but police said they could not immediately confirm if that was the case.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available.

Police described the attacker as a Latino man of about 20 yesrs old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He wore a white hooded sweatshirt and white shorts and was armed with a handgun.

No further detail were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.